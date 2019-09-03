Big ticket's Dh10 million prize winner to be announced in Abu Dhabi at 7.30pm tonight, September 3, 2019 Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: A Filipina won the Dh10 million prize of the Big Ticket Raffle in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday night.

Marilie David, based in Dubai, with ticket No. 172193, was named as the lucky winner of the monthly raffle held at the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Dh10 million is equivalent to Ph142 million pesos ($2.7 million).

At first, David couldn't believe her ears.

"I think you are not teasing me because people call and tease about such prizes," Marilie told Big Ticket Raffle host Richard on the phone upon learning about her overnight fortune.

"Thank you so much... this is a big blessing. Timing is perfect...it's going to be December soon," Marilie told Big Ticket Raffle host Richard on the phone upon learning about her overnight fortune.

Marilie will pick the winning number during the next Big Ticket draw in October at the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

There were 10 other winners — 7 Indians, 2 Filipinos, and a Pakistani — who each bagged cash prizes from Dh10,000 to Dh100,000.

Dwilif Kumar Bhaskaran, an Indian national national with ticket No. 003336 — was named the BMW Series 8 winner during the Tuesday night draw held at the Abu Dhabi Airport Arrivals Hall outside area.

Dh15 million for August winner

Last month, winners from different nationalities — India, Philippines, Egypt, Somalia — bagged nine cash prizes that were raffled off, valued from Dh10,000 to Dh15 million.

He picked Marilie David's winning number on Saturday night.

Big Ticket

Big Ticket is the largest and longest-running monthly raffle draw for cash prizes and dream luxury cars in Abu Dhabi.

These tickets can be purchased online or at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Duty Free and City Terminal Abu Dhabi.

A live draw is held at the arrivals entrance of the airport.