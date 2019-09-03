Marelie David, a housewife, has been living Dubai with her family for the last 20 years

Dubai: Filipina expat Marelie David is the latest winner of The Big Ticket 10 Million Series 207.

David has been living Dubai with her family for the last 20 years and has made it a practice to join the raffle each month, sharing the amount with friends.

She told organisers the winning the ticket is shared by 10 people — so each would share Dh1 million. That's about Php14.2 million at current exchange rate.

Her plan for the prize money? Build a house for her son who will turn 11 this month — and also help build a church in her hometown.

"Keep on trying, keep you your faith, and maybe God will do something and you will win soon!" David told organisers.

David is from Pasig City, a suburb of Manila.

On the phone, David could not believe her ears and initially thought it was a prank from other friends.

"I think you are not teasing me because people call and tease about such prizes," David told Big Ticket Raffle host Richard on the phone.

Later, she was convinced that the call from Richard, is for real.

What is Big Ticket

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Duty Free live draw event is held each month at Abu Dhabi International Airport. The draw has been done since 1992.