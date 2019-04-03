Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) has launched a ‘Legal Developee Programme’ designed to train UAE nationals in nuclear law and to prepare them for employment at the Legal Affairs Department of FANR.

The first-of-its-kind in the UAE, the programme forms a part of FANR’s strategy to build long-term sustainability by developing Emirati talent in the nuclear energy sector and related fields. The programme was developed by FANR in partnership with one of the largest international law firms having extensive experience in the field of nuclear law.

Aimed at law graduates interested in entering the UAE’s nuclear energy sector, the new programme provides talented UAE nationals with the fundamental knowledge necessary to understand the legislation and agreements related to the FANR’s day-to-day operations, the UAE peaceful nuclear energy programme, and other aspects of international nuclear law.

“Ensuring the sustainability of the UAE’s nuclear energy sector is a top priority for FANR, and the Legal Developee Programme directly supports our mission to develop Emirati capabilities in the nuclear field,” said Shaima Al Mansouri, director of Education and Training at FANR. “The programme provides talented Emiratis with an unparalleled opportunity to learn nuclear legislation and regulation as well as international nuclear law,” she added.

“Since its foundation, FANR has been committed to empowering talented UAE nationals to develop the skills and expertise necessary to become the future leaders of our peaceful nuclear energy program. Through its wide range of initiatives and development programmes, often developed in partnership with international organisations and institutions, FANR continues to contribute to the long-term safety, security and development of the UAE’s peaceful nuclear energy program,” Al Mansouri said.

The Legal Developee Programme is based on a modular approach providing a mix of classroom lectures, course work, legal research assignments and on-the-job training. Broken down into four modules over the course of 2019, the programme educates participants on various aspects of nuclear law, including UAE legislation.

Each of the four modules consists of one week of lectures on a specific area of nuclear law to be followed by three weeks of training that will allow the interaction of the programme participants with FANR’s four technical departments in the Operations Division of FANR, namely the Safeguards Department, Nuclear Safety Department, Nuclear Security Department and Radiation Safety Department. The programme also includes a two-week internship in the law firm office abroad.