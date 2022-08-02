Sharjah: Residents can learn about the UAE’s environment, wildlife and summer season at the second edition of ‘Qaith Al Dhaid’ event being held at Al Dhaid Wildlife Centre in Sharjah emirate till Wednesday.
The four-day event, organised by Environment and Protected Areas Authority, is held from 9am to 1pm. The four-day event is being held at Al Dhaid Wildlife Centre.
The event is expected to see participation from The Municipality of Al Dhaid City, Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Al Ain Biotechnology Company, Sharjah Social Services Department - Al Dhaid Branch, Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology, Sharjah Seed and Herbarium Bank, Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Al Wousta Channel, in addition to distinguished guests from the central region.
‘The Heat’
Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah, said: “Qaith Al Dhaid is one of the most important events organised by the authority and has received a remarkable turnout from the people of Al Dhaid and the central region because of its great message, its cultural and entertainment aspects. ‘The Heat’ signifies summer in the Emirates and the good news that accompanies the season.”
Al Dhaid Wildlife Centre seeks to instil the value of wildlife and sustainability. The centre plays an active role in educational and environmental awareness in the Al Dhaid region, including the life of the desert and regional wildlife, plants, and insects.