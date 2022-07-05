Sharjah: Date palm farmers in the UAE stand a chance to win cash prizes totalling Dh1million at the 6th edition of the Al Dhaid Date Festival, it was announced on Tuesday.
The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce (SCCI) and Industry announced that Al Dhaid Date Festival 2022 will take place from July 21 to 24 at Expo Al Dhaid.Organised and sponsored by SCCI, the festival will bring together hundreds of palm farmers from across the UAE.
Sixth edition
During a press conference held on Tuesday at Expo Al Dhaid, the organising committee revealed the value of the prizes allocated for the sixth edition’s competitions totals Dh1 million, and will be distributed to 145 winners of the festival’s six primary categories. The awards have a value that varies from Dh1,000 to Dh25,000.
Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, SCCI’s director-general, Mohammad Mosbeh Al Tunaiji, the festival’s general coordinator, and Rashid Mohair Al Ketbi, chairman of the Screening and Evaluation Committee, spoke during the conference. Khalil Al Mansouri, director of Expo KhorFakkan, and a number of senior officials were also present.
“We seek, through the festival, to preserve the cultural heritage of the UAE, and activate and revitalise the economic movement by creating an annual platform that draws the attention of key players in the date trade,” SCCI’s director-general said, adding that the festival this year is jam-packed with numerous events in addition to the traditional competitions.
Annual festival
Al Tunaiji said that the annual festival has become one of the important heritage and economic events in the UAE, thanks to its positive impacts on improving the quality and diversity of the local products as well as its competitions, which are introduced and improved with each edition.
Meanwhile, Al Ketbi clarified that the upcoming festival features many competitions and valuable prizes aimed at encouraging palm farm owners to develop palm cultivation, adding that the 6th edition of the festival will include the launch of a new competition “Most beautiful basket made of palm tree leaves” for women aged 25 years and above.