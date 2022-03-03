Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No (8) of 2022 on the establishment of the Academy of Ecology and Natural Sciences (AENS).

Dr Sheikh Sultan today laid the foundation stone of AENS in Al Dhaid, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

According to the Emiri Decree, the academy shall be a non-profit scientific entity that will be financially and administratively independent and enjoy a legal status and full capacity to carry out the legal actions necessary to achieve its goals and exercise its competencies. The academy will be owned by the Government of the Sharjah.

The Emiri Decree stipulated that the headquarters of the academy will be in Al Dhaid, and it may establish branches and offices inside and outside the country.

The academy will comprise Desert Sciences Institute, Agriculture Institute, Zoology Institute and Veterinary Institute.

Dr Sheikh Sultan, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, today inspected the residential buildings designated for employees of Al Wusta Channel (AWC) and the University of Sharjah (UoS) in Al Dhaid.

Multiple benefits

Dr Sheikh Sultan stressed that the current and future projects in Sharjah in general, and in the central region in particular, have many benefits for the region and its people. He said the impact of these projects extends to multiple benefits in terms of providing scientific knowledge, reviving heritage, providing job opportunities, preserving the environment and its components and contributing to the development of its bio-environmental diversity.

Dr Sheikh Sultan indicated that the academy will provide specialised courses on desert sciences, agriculture, animal and veterinary sciences, stressing that the academy’s graduates will work for various projects in the region.

Sultan Al Qasimi inspects buildings in Al Dhaid

Dr Sheikh Sultan, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, today inspected the residential buildings designated for employees of Al Wusta Channel (AWC) and the University of Sharjah (UoS) in Al Dhaid. He toured the corridors of the residential buildings. The 17 buildings house 68 residential units, surrounded by gardens, entertainment zones, play areas and parking lots.

The area surrounding the buildings will include a commercial centre, in addition to a mosque that can accommodate 400 worshipers, and other vital services.

Dr Sheikh Sultan handed Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, and Dr Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the University, the keys to the residential buildings designated for Al Wusta Channel’s employees and the University of Sharjah’s Al Dhaid branch.