His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed that the natural environment in the central region contributed to the establishment of high-end projects related to agriculture and livestock, aiming to achieve food sufficiency and ensure the production of the best agricultural products and meat along with its derivatives.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Sultan pointed out that the Memorandum of Understanding, signed by him with the government of Murcia, after four years of cooperation in agricultural projects with Murcia, will benefit both Sharjah and Murcia in various fields such as agricultural, technological, and several other fields.

Specialised department to be set up

Sheikh Sultan mentioned that a specialised department concerned with agriculture, livestock, and fisheries would be established to take care of the three areas that provide food sufficiency and support the environment's preservation.

Sheikh Sultan explained that the project targets an area of 8 hectares to produce enough for Sharjah, pointing out that the prefabricated greenhouses have an area of one hectare. The rest of the greenhouses will be constructed in the future, stressing the vitality of educating farmers about proper methods in farming, preventing them from using chemical substances that are detrimental to agricultural products.

Challenges faced by farmers

Sheikh Sultan also mentioned the challenges facing farmers, such as lack of knowledge and experience in using chemicals and fertilisers might lead to severe diseases. He stressed Sharjah's keenness to take care of agriculture in all its aspects regarding guidance, education, ensuring conditions that may affect farms and their production, and other aspects.

He also added that animal husbandry would be further improved through providing care, food, treatment, supervising pastures, and providing new varieties of animals with good breeds.

In the fisheries sector, Sheikh Sultan explained that the fishers encounter various challenges, such as having a specialised department solved by the new Department of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, and climate changes like hurricanes.

The breakwater project in the sea of Kalba contributes to breaking waves, preserving the city, and cultivating marine corals, creating an attractive environment for the fish.

Modern facilities

His Highness toured the greenhouses to see the modern facilities and machinery equipped.

The project aims to create developmental and agricultural communities and produce high-quality organic agricultural products. The significance of greenhouses is highlighted as one of the most important modern technologies that have succeeded in providing suitable growth conditions, protecting crops from weather fluctuations and pests, and helping to produce various types of agricultural products in abundance and off-season.

It also includes accommodations for workers and employees, an irrigation system, storage, administrative offices, meeting rooms, and toilets.

The project uses the latest technologies in agriculture, including the irrigation and fertilisation system, the cooling system, the ventilation system, and humidity control systems.