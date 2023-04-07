Dubai: The Global Village, Dubai's cultural-retail destination, invite guests looking to break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan to visit the Majlis of the World.
One of the highlights of the experience is the daily firing of the Ramadan Cannon, which signals the end of the day’s fast.
Guests can then enjoy a range of culinary delights, from traditional Arabic dishes to international cuisines.
The Ramadan Cannon is a traditional symbol of the holy month across the MENA region.
At Global Village’s Majlis of the World, guests can witness this unique event every day at sunset. The Majlis of the World offers a welcoming atmosphere for visitors to relax, unwind, and enjoy the company of family and friends.
Global Village’s Majlis of the World is open daily during the holy month of Ramadan, from sunset until 2 am.