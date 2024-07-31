Key objective

A key objective of the partnership is to provide employment opportunities for People of Determination, enhancing their professional skills and job security.

The MoU was signed by Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the Zayed Higher Organisation, and Atul Chopra, Founder and CEO of Fresh on Table, at a ceremony attended by senior officials from both entities.

MoU

Under the agreement, the Zayed Higher Organisation will supply the land and buildings for the centres and assist Fresh on Table in securing the necessary permits and approvals. The organisation will also recommend candidates for employment at the centres.

Fresh on Table will handle the design, construction, and equipping of the facilities and train and employ People of Determination. The company will oversee daily operations, including storage, sterilisation, distribution, and maintenance, while also monitoring performance.

Partnership

Al Humaidan praised the partnership, noting its role in supporting local agriculture and promoting sustainability by reducing the carbon footprint through local production and consumption. He emphasised that this initiative not only markets the organisation’s organic produce but also offers stable employment to People of Determination, equipping them with essential skills for the job market.