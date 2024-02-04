Engineer Hind Mahmoud Ahmed, Acting Director of the Dubai Central Laboratory Department, said the new screen mechanism has been developed in line with the nature of food products and materials that are available in the local market.

He said: “The new system was created in microbiological laboratories, and it has made all traded products more trustworthy by detecting pork byproduct residues with an efficiency that is about 100 times higher than that of conventional examination procedures. This achievement stands alongside the laboratory’s numerous successes in improving operations and meeting objectives, which include the development and integration of globally accepted standards for laboratory testing and calibration certificates.”

Additionally, she highlighted the utilisation of a state-of-the-art device featuring a fully automated system and secure protocol, facilitating comprehensive sample tracking from the initiation of testing to the publication of results. The automated reading based on fluorescence makes it one of the most sophisticated and cutting-edge methods in the world for detecting microorganisms in food samples.

Eng. Hind said the technology ensures fast and accurate results, delivering outcomes within a single day and accommodating up to 100 tests per hour. The capability of the technology to swiftly identify various bacteria, yeasts, and fungi associated with food product quality and microbial contaminants play a pivotal role in enhancing flexibility, productivity, and the screening process and mechanism.

Integrated tests

Customers can take advantage of the microbiology analysis laboratory services offered by Dubai Central Laboratory, which include food product quality and safety examination, nutritional supplements, food contact materials (FCMs), and food product expiration date estimations.

They can also benefit from environmental sample tests including bottled and non-bottled drinking water samples to guarantee that it does not contain any disease-causing bacteria, and sample tests of groundwater, irrigation water, sea, lakes, canals, beaches, swimming pool water, hotels and dental clinics water, sediment and soil, natural reserves, and hazardous-waste and fertilisers.