Sharjah: Organic milk from Mleiha Dairy Farm and ‘Saba Sanabel’ organic flour from Mleiha wheat farm in Sharjah are now available in Union Coop supermarkets in Dubai.

Mleiha became the first dairy farm in the country to produce completely organic milk, officials had said earlier this year, containing the A2A2 protein, known for its many qualities and nutritional values essential for human health. It contains over four per cent fat and 3.5 per cent protein and is free from additives.

Meanwhile, Saba Sanabel flour has the world’s highest naturally-occurring protein percentage, at 19 per cent, says the Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock. No chemicals are used in the growing or production process.

Saba Sanabel flour is also easy to find as it has its own corner Image Credit: Supplied

On Tuesday, the sale of both products began in Dubai for the first time, during a launch event at Union Coop’s Mirdif branch.

Dr Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, head of the Agriculture and Livestock Department in Sharjah and CEO of Ektifa, said due to high demand and growing popularity of the two products, the company also plans to expand to the Gulf countries. “We have received requests from various GCC countries, but our priority is to meet local demand before focusing on exports,” he added.

These products will be available at multiple branches across Dubai, supporting Union Coop’s mission to offer fresh goods while aiding Ektifa’s market expansion for organic products.

More products planned

Speaking to Gulf News, Dr Al Tunaiji said: “Collaborating with Union Coop, a leading national retail brand, aligns with Ektifa’s goals to expand sales outlets across the Emirates, contributing to food security and self-sufficiency while fostering investment in the growing retail sector. We are planning our products reach to all the emirates,” he said

Before 2025, the company aims to diversify its product range with plans to introduce yogurt, flavoured infant milk, and long-life milk, among others.

Meliha Dairy also intends to introduce organic vegetables, fruits, and honey products, with organic free-range poultry set to hit the market in June 2025. The free-range poultry will be raised slowly, boosting immunity and resistance to diseases due to the organic feeding practices, according to the company.

Phased roll out

Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, told Gulf News about the cooperative’s commitment to supporting local and organic products that promote community health. He noted the rising popularity of Ektifa’s organic offerings, prompting Union Coop to partner in making these products available at six initial branches in Dubai, with plans for further expansion.

Al Hashemi and Dr Al Tunaiji during the launch event on Tuesday in Dubai Image Credit: Aghaddir Ali/Gulf News

He explained that Union Coop is the first retailer in Dubai to offer Ektifa’s products, including Mleiha milk and Saba Sanabel flour, reflecting its dedication to supporting national products that enhance food security and sustainability.