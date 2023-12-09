Dubai: A seven-year-old American girl of Indian origin highlighted youth’s role in climate action at COP28 in Dubai, and met the president of the event.

After her talk at Expo City Dubai on Friday, Kiara Kaur - who had become the youngest TEDx speaker at age 5 - met COP28 President Dr Sultan Al Jaber, who also presented her one of his COP28 bracelets. He congratulated her for being bold at her young age and spreading awareness on climate change.

TED (Technology, Entertainment and Design) is an organisation that features talks on diverse topics.

Kiara and her mother Dr Little Mahendra told Gulf News said the gesture by Dr Al Jaber has left a lasting memory on them. “December 8 [Friday] was a day dedicated to the youth [at COP28]. I was there giving a speech on how the youth can impact climate change. After the speech Dr Al Jaber called me and gave me the bracelet. It made my day,” Kiara said.

Kiara encourages others to make lifestyle choices, such as carrying a reusable water bottle Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

She was previously an active participant at COY18, held from November 26 to 28 in Dubai. “I was there raising awareness on how climate change has impacted our lives and what we can do to make small changes in our lives.”

Kiara added: “My message is also to parents and teachers to include environmental books in homes and schools. I personal have read so many books in my life. They inspired me to be where I am today. Am sure so many other children can benefit like I did and that will make a huge positive difference to the sustainable living in this world... I am extremely thrilled to be here at COP28 to deliver this message.”

Kiara addressing COP28 Image Credit: Supplied

She continued: “As global citizens, we should all do our best to save planet Earth. Our future security is at stake due to the climate change the world is facing. This is why my aim is to raise as much awareness as I can to people.”

Recognitions

Kiara’s recognitions including an Appreciation Letter from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Her other records include ‘World’s Youngest Keynote Speaker at the age of six years, ‘Youngest speaker at COY18 ‘and ‘Youngest speaker at COP28’.

“At four years of age Kiara won her first award for reading 36 books non-stop in one hour 45 minutes. There has been no stopping for after that,” said Dr Mahendra, the young girl’s mother.

‘Close to my heart’

Kiara makes sure that people around her, such as family and friends, make lifestyle changes, including carrying their own water bottles and keeping reusable bags in the car before going to grocery.