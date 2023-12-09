1 of 11
Expo City Farm 3
To find out how you can get the Green Zone Pass, read our story here: gulfnews.com/1.99413700
At the farm, you will be able to see organic farming in action, learn about hydroponics (growing plants using a water-based nutrient solution rather than soil) and discover other technological innovations like how crops are irrigated using ‘water from the air’.
The water is recirculated to reduce water consumption by up to 95 per cent.
Grown in a temperature-controlled enclosure, it grows three different kinds of mushrooms- lion’s mane, oyster and chestnut.
This is the only paid activity at the Expo City Farm, and the classes start from Dh160 per person. To register for a class, visit this page: https://www.expocitydubai.com/en/things-to-do/attractions/expo-city-farm/
In addition to these talks, there will also be workshops for children, where they will learn how to create arts and crafts using recycled items and discover organic farming.
