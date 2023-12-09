The letter text

“We — over 800 CEOs, mayors, governors, investors, Indigenous peoples, health professionals, young people, faith leaders, scientists, athletes and more — stand in courage and resolve with the COP28 President and all Parties in bringing us together behind a rapid response plan to the Global Stocktake. As we enter the final days of COP28, we are at a tipping point.

"The world and its people need the strongest possible outcome to keep 1.5 degrees within reach. But delivering on this historic task requires us to act like a team.

The signals of transformation and opportunity across sectors and society are all around us. At the same time, the climate emergency is biting harder than ever. It’s up to us to seize this opportunity — because what is achieved here in Dubai must mark a legacy moment which determines the fate of our future generations.

Orderly phase out

To reach the positive tipping point, the signatories suggested the following:

An orderly phase out of all fossil fuels in a just and equitable way, in line with a 1.5C trajectory — whilst ensuring the tripling of global renewable energy capacity by 2030 from 2022 levels and the doubling of energy efficiency

The enabling environment to scale up and shift public and private finance, with developed countries taking the lead in action and support; putting a price on carbon and tripling investments for renewable energy

The halt and reversal of deforestation and land degradation as well as biodiversity and other ecosystem loss by 2030 and safeguarding the territories of indigenous peoples; ensure resilient food systems and deliver a strong global goal on adaptation.