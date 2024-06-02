Dubai: An Emirati woman has won Dh50,000 as the first place prize in ‘Dubai’s Best Homegrown Produce Competition’.

Dr Sultana Osman Yousef Suleiman’s garden, located in District 1, also won a ‘Medal of Dubai’s Best Homegrown Produce’ presented by Dubai Municipal Leaders.

Dr Sultana’s garden met several requirements, including the cultivation of multiple fruit and vegetable varieties using aeroponic systems, which are among the latest agricultural systems.

The garden also employs an advanced system for cooling greenhouses, a water treatment and recycling system, as well as good bacteria to improve the quality of irrigation water, all of which contributed to its success.

In addition, the garden features a drying system for agricultural products, distinctive distillation system for aromatic plants.

Another view of Dr Sultana's garden Image Credit: Supplied

Furthermore, the garden was distinguished by its advanced drying system for agricultural products and a unique distillation system for aromatic plants. Additionally, it boasted a trademark that represented the garden and its commitment to sharing agricultural knowledge and culture.

The competition was introduced by the Municipality in March as one of the initiatives under ‘Dubai Farms,’ a programme that aims to support citizens who are successful agricultural entrepreneurs, encourage local agriculture to boost local production and improve food security in Dubai, in line with the objectives of Dubai Social Agenda 33.

Other winners

Out of 109 competitors, 12 emerged as finalists in the competition, which also awarded second and third place winners.

Naeema Mohammed Al Amiri’s garden in Al Garhoud secured the second position, with a cash award of Dh30,000. The innovative aquaponic system and abundance of plant species made this garden a top pick for the panellists.

The garden features lakes for fish and fountains, and since the water from the lake has a significant nutrient content, it is recycled and used as fertiliser which greatly benefits the plants. Moreover, the garden is equipped with an advanced underground irrigation system that effectively minimises water wastage and evaporation.

The garden’s ecosystem is further enhanced by an apiary, which plays a crucial role in pollinating plants and producing honey and meshes seamlessly with the landscaping.

The third place and a prize of Dh20,000 went to Jamal Abdullah Almuheiri’s garden in Nad Al Sheba 2. Almheiri’s garden showcases a range of cutting-edge agricultural techniques that produce a wide range of fruits and vegetables.