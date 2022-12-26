Dubai: The second Farmer’s Souq initiative of Dubai Municipality has returned, over 50 farmers and small-and-medium enterprises (SMEs) showcasing local home grown produce.

This season, the Souq is being held at Palms Park, where over 50 kiosks have been provided rent-free to farmers to display their products. Ahmed Al Zarooni, director of the municipality’s Department of Public Parks and Recreational facilities,said more than 25 local farmers and over 25 SMEs are participating.

Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Ahmed Al Zarooni “The farmers have come from all over the UAE including Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Umm Al Quwain. Every Saturday we will be hosting the Farmer’s Souq until March 11, 2023. The idea is to help farmers build a business network, meet clients and other farmers,” added Al Zarooni.

Fresh varieties of greens are available at the event

“The initiative provides free kiosks to farmers where they can exhibit and promote their produce and agriculture. It provide a social and investment platform to encourage Emirati farmers in local agriculture. This year we have added a mix. We are supporting [SMEs] as well that promote homegrown produce.”

Kiosks have cropped up at the venue

Al Zarooni said last year the Farmer’s Souq proved a success.

“Many farmers who were showcasing their products have gone onto to establish their own business after the initiative ended. This year too, we hope to achieve the same outcome. We want these hardworking farmers to set up their own business,” he added.

The souq is touted as a win-win deal for vendors and shoppers alike

How to register

Emirati farmers can register for Farmer’s Souq through Dubai Municipality’s website by filling an application with the necessary details, including the farmer’s name, contact information, the farm’s location or registration number verified by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, scanned copies of their Emirates ID, and the trader’s license information for the projects’ owners, in addition to choosing a product.

Following this, the list of farms will be given to the Food Permit Section for registration. All registered farmers will then be included in the initiative for free, through the Food Watch system, and will issue rapid scan codes for each farm.

Souq Al Fareej

Al Zarooni said encouraging home grown business is the way forward to support local agriculture and produce. “Another home business target is being achieved at the Souq Al Fareej, which is running in Dubai until January 10, 2023.”

He explained: “Souq Al Fareej is a neighbourhood market. We are targeting home business from each neighbourhood. While the focus is on encouraging Emiratis, if there are expats in the neighbourhood we are happy to support their cause.”

Souq Al Freej was launched at Al Warqa 3 Park and Al Barsha Pond Park. “Here too the aim is to provide [SME] owners with an opportunity to promote their goods and provide entrepreneurs with a free venue to display their homemade products... at lowest prices for consumers, and further boost trust in household products.”