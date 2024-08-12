Dubai: Get set for a sepctacular treat with a dazzling display of shooting stars in the UAE skies tonight.

As star gazers have been notified, the Perseid Meteor Shower, considered the best meteor shower of the year, can be viewed tonight. According to NASA, Perseids frequently leave long “wakes” of light and colour behind them as they streak through Earth’s atmosphere.

With swift and bright meteors, the Perseids are one of the most plentiful showers with about 50 to 100 meteors seen per hour. They occur with warm summer nighttime weather allowing sky watchers to comfortably view them.

Perseids are also known for their fireballs. Fireballs are larger explosions of light and colour that can persist longer than an average meteor streak. This is due to the fact that fireballs originate from larger particles of cometary material.

Where to watch the meteor shower?

The Dubai Astronomy Group has invited stargazers to disocover the magic of the cosmos at jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest mountain peak a, at a special event from 10pm to 3am on August 12 and 13.

The Mleiha Archaeological Centre in Sharjah has also invited astronomy enthusiasts to witness the spectacular Perseids Meteor Shower from 7pm to 1am at Mleiha’s specially prepared campsite, with the picturesque Mleiha desert in the background.

The Perseids Meteor Shower is expected to peak with up to 100 meteors per hour, offering a breathtaking celestial show.

In addition to the meteor shower observation, the event features a variety of engaging activities designed to captivate attendees of all ages.

Participants can observe the moon and planets through telescopes, attend a presentation on the meteor shower by expert astronomers, and participate in an interactive session focused on comets.