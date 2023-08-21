Dubai: First Lieutenant Engineer Al Reem Al Rahman Ali, a Dubai policewoman, has joined the global drive to combat pollution stemming from explosions.

Her expertise in the fiel allowed her to develop an innovative method for purifying blast-contaminated sites, focusing on explosives and hazardous waste.

In support of global efforts to combat environmental pollution, 1st Lt. Engineer Al Reem Al Rahman Ali, part of the Dubai Police’s Explosives Security Department, undertook a study at the UK’s Cranfield University.

Her research aimed to reduce environmental contamination resulting from explosives, hazardous waste, and military operations.

“Environmental pollution stemming from explosives, as well as pollution caused by hazardous waste, such as the military weapons and ammunition industries and field military activities, has become a pressing global challenge — because this pollution persists in the environment for decades due to the hazardous nature of explosive substances, which extends beyond humans to affect animals, microorganisms, and marine life as well,” she added.

Ground-breaking study

Her groundbreaking study introduced a scientifically-backed approach using Vetiver grass (Chrysopogon zizanioides), known for its environmental friendliness, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

This ‘vegetative’ bioremediation method effectively cleanses areas tainted by explosive residues.

1st Lt. Al Reem Al Rahman highlighted the critical role of scientific studies in tackling environmental pollution, particularly caused by explosives and hazardous waste.

She emphasised the global impact of this pollution, which affects not only humans but also animals, microorganisms, and marine life.

She noted that nations collaborate to enhance climate action, citing the upcoming 28th Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP 28) hosted by the UAE.

“One of the notable endeavours in this regard is the COP 28, hosted by the United Arab Emirates in Expo City Dubai, from November 30th to December 12th, 2023, which serves as a platform to unite global efforts in combating climate change and identify collaborative opportunities to tackle climate-related challenges”.

Research work

“As researchers, we are motivated to contribute relevant research and studies in support of these endeavours,” she added.

Explaining her research, 1st Lt. Al Reem Al Rahman described the ‘vegetative’ bioremediation approach using Vetiver grass.

The grass’s adaptability, resistance to explosives’ toxicity, and ability to absorb explosive materials make it an effective solution.

This forms part of Dubai Police’s commitment to advanced scientific studies and global environmental initiatives.

Support

She praised the supportive environment that encourages innovative ideas and solutions to various challenges, evident through councils like the Scholars Council.

In her pioneering work, 1st Lt. Al Reem Al Rahman Ali exemplifies Dubai’s commitment to sustainable solutions and environmental preservation.

She reiterated that Dubai Police is leading in providing state-of-the-art models, practices, and security experiences and conducting advanced scientific studies in diverse fields and relevant disciplines, including those that contribute to global environmental initiatives.