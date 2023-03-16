Sharjah: The Department of Governmental Relations hosted the annual ‘Sharjah Diplomatic Day’ on Thursday, in the presence of Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, the Chairman of the department.

The event was held in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC), bringing together 71 distinguished representatives including 41 ambassadors and consuls from 55 nations spanning the globe and directors and a number of senior officials in Sharjah, including directors of government, semi-government, and private institutions.

The iconic BEEAH Group headquarters in Sharjah was the venue partner for the ‘Sharjah Diplomatic Day’ event, as the organisation’s commitment to sustainable practices aligns with the primary objective of this gathering, to underscore the importance of advocating for initiatives that prioritise environmental conservation and action on climate change, which have now become critical diplomatic priorities.

Cooperation, dialogue

The event showcased a diverse array of opportunities in various sectors throughout the emirate, specifically in the fields of infrastructure and the environment, by highlighting investments, tourism, cooperation, and partnership possibilities.

Image Credit: Mohammed Al Musharrakh, CEO at Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), during the forum. Image Credit: Supplied Diplomats during the tour in BEEAH HQ in Sharjah, UAE. Image Credit: Mohammed Al Musharrakh, CEO at Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), during the forum. Image Credit: Supplied Group photo includes a number of Diplomats, Ambassadors, Consuls, Economic and Commercial Advisors, Directors of Departments, and a number of senior officials in Sharjah, including directors of government, semi-government, and private institutions. Image Credit: Supplied Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, the Chairman of The Department of Governmental Relations during the forum Image Credit: Supplied Khaled Al Huraimel, CEO of BEEAH Group, during the forum. Image Credit: Supplied During BEEAH’s Group presentation. Image Credit: Supplied Ohood N. Alaboodi, Head of International Affairs at Sharjah Government Media Bureau during the forum. Image Credit: Supplied Diplomats during the tour in BEEAH HQ in Sharjah, UAE. Image Credit: View gallery as list

The conference spotlighted Sharjah’s outstanding platforms, exhibitions, and international conferences that encourage cooperation and dialogue in fields like culture, arts, entrepreneurship, and trade fairs.

The main highlight of the event was a forum that featured Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR; HE Khaled Al Huraimel, CEO of BEEAH Group; Mohammed Al Musharrakh, CEO at Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah); HE Shihab Al Hammadi, Director of Sharjah Media City (Shams); and Ohood N. Alaboodi, Head of International Affairs at Sharjah Government Media Bureau.

During this forum, the organisations gave full presentations about the important and impactful work that they do in their respective industries that focus on infrastructure investment projects in Sharjah, highlighting the significant role that their sectors play in the development of the city.

“Diplomatic window”

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR, opined, “’Sharjah Diplomatic Day’ serves as a diplomatic window into Sharjah, connecting the world to Sharjah and Sharjah to the world. In this year, the UAE’s Year of Sustainability and with COP28 ahead, our country has made climate change a priority. As we strive towards achieving the triple bottom line, which includes economic, social, and environmental success, we believe that our success and the planet’s success is achievable.”

Khaled Al Huraimel, CEO of BEEAH Group, gave an extensive presentation about the important work and projects BEEAH is doing both within and outside the emirate, stating,

“Forums such as Sharjah Diplomatic Day are invaluable, as it offers the unique opportunity for entities in the emirate to exchange ideas with ambassadors and representatives from around the world. At the same time, the forum offers a chance for nations to explore ways to strengthen cooperation, identify new opportunities for collaboration and explore investments in new, sustainable innovations in Sharjah, the UAE and the wider region.”

Mohammed Al Musharrakh, CEO at Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), gave a full presentation about and their current and future projects and commented on the day’s events, saying, “The Sharjah Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Office plays an important role in attracting foreign investments and making Sharjah a preferred global investment destination. It offers a diverse range of international opportunities, including communicating with potential investors and introducing them to investment opportunities in the emirate, supporting business development, and regulatory requirements for setting up businesses in the emirate, which contributes to increasing economic activity and creating employment opportunities in various sectors.”

He added, “we are committed to supporting government efforts to strengthen relationships with various capitals and cities around the world, by providing a platform for communication between Sharjah and its international partners, supporting productive partnerships and increasing investment opportunities. We also work closely with other government agencies and institutions to identify investment opportunities, ensuring that Sharjah remains an attractive destination for foreign investors. We support the presence of Sharjah as a global investment destination through our participation in international forums and events, and by enhancing crucial communication with key decision-makers and influencers in the global business community.”

Shihab Al Hammadi, Director of Sharjah Media City (Shams), emphasised the emirate’s commitment to providing a favourable environment for the growth and development of companies in the media sector. He stated, “Our goal is to provide a state-of-the-art infrastructure and world-class facilities to attract international media institutions and help local entrepreneurs thrive.”

Shams is a cost-effective free zone authority that aims to be a world-class hub for media and creativity in the region, offering advanced technology and curated services that generate high-quality content.

Shams Valley

Al Hammadi also discussed recently launching “Shams Valley,” a new project aimed at nurturing startups and entrepreneurs in the media sector. The initiative is part of Shams’ commitment to promoting local entrepreneurs and providing cost-effective solutions for companies to establish their businesses in the media landscape.

Ohood N. Alaboodi, Head of International Affairs at Sharjah Government Media Bureau gave a presentation about the International Government Communication Centre (IGCC), stating “I strongly believe that effective government communication is crucial in building trust and promoting transparency between governments and their citizens. The IGCC is committed to providing a comprehensive and integrated platform that supports research, training, and international expertise, with the aim of developing the skills of government communication professionals and becoming the most important reference point in this field locally, regionally, and internationally.”

Participants also learned about the “International Government Communication Forum”, the preeminent yearly convocation in the region, which convenes to deliberate on best international practices for government communication. This highly anticipated event is organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau.

The presentations by Sharjah FDI and BEEAH specifically shed light on the challenges faced by the environmental sector and the measures taken to overcome them. They outlined the innovative technologies and practices adopted by the organisations to reduce carbon footprint and promote sustainable development.

Sustainable development goals

Additionally, the presentations emphasised the importance of stakeholder engagement and community involvement in achieving sustainable development goals. Overall, the presentations by Sharjah FDI and BEEAH provided valuable insights into the environmental sector and infrastructure investment projects in Sharjah and highlighted the critical role that these sectors play in the development of the city.