Dubai: In his last public speaking engagement in Dubai on Saturday, before wrapping up his three-day sojourn in the UAE as part of ‘Save Soil’ global movement, Indian spiritual guru and environmental advocate Sadhguru talked about how the human mind can reach its full potential and “enhance the profoundness of life”.

The event took place at Dubai’s Museum of the Future as part of its ‘Future Talks’ series. Sadhguru addressed a full auditorium, where he began his talk with a customary chant.

Sadhguru said before one can talk about the future and enhancing human faculties, one has to first be deeply rooted in the present. One should also delve into understanding the human mind – which he said in yogi culture is composed of four parts: Buddhi, Manas, Ahankara and Chitta.

He explained Buddhi is like memory or data bank, which has limitations because it can only function based on the data that is already there. The next part is called Manas, which has many layers to it – like a DNA – because it carries not only one’s memories but also the collective memory of one’s forefathers.

Ahankara, meanwhile, is one’s sense of identity – meaning, you become what you identify yourself with. The last part is called Chitta, which is “pure intelligence or the intelligence of existence that makes everything happen”

Soil as the source of life

Connecting his talk on human mind to the Save Soil movement, Sadhguru said the quest for a good life should not be limited to benefitting only oneself. The present generation should think about the future generations and one important aspect is to pay attention to the planet’s soil, which he said is a source of life on Earth.

He reiterated his call for everyone to take part in the Conscious Planet Movement to Save Soil, which is a global campaign to inspire a conscious approach to saving our soil and planet. Its aim is to activate the support of four billion people and call on the governments of the world to formulate policies that will address soil health and make farming activity more soil-friendly.

The urgent call is to stop and reverse soil degradation, with a particular recommendation for governments across the world to legislate policies that will mandate a minimum of three to six per cent organic content in all agricultural soil in their countries.

He underlined that there should be a spirited drive for global action to save the soil. Failure to do so will result in food insecurity as experts warned the world only has 40 to 50 years of agricultural topsoil left. If left unchecked, the world will experience food production decrease by 45 per cent as early as 2045, when global population hits an estimated 9.3 billion people.

‘Make it happen’

As he underscored in his previous talks in the UAE and other countries he visited, Sadhguru called to make the Save Soil movement happen now. He encouraged his audience to form groups, organise themselves, use their mobile phones and spend at least 15 to 20 minutes to bring out the message to the world.