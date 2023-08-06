Dubai: Dubai Police have welcomed the electric Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 vehicle to their fleet of luxurious patrols as part of their ongoing strategy to utilise environmentally-friendly vehicles.
Dressed in the force’s green livery, the new patrol was officially unveiled by Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, at the Dubai Police Officers Club.
The unveiling ceremony was attended by Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, and Lieutenant Colonel Musa Mubarak Abdullah, Head of the Tourist Security Patrols Section. Representatives from the Gargash Group, including Ali Anwar Gargash, Deputy General Manager; Khaled Al Marzouqi, Sales Manager; and Donovan, Sales Manager, also attended the official handover.
Power and features
Al Mansouri and Al Jallaf were briefed on the features of the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580. The vehicle boasts a dual-engine generating 516 horsepower, accomplishing a 0-100km/h acceleration in just 4.3 seconds. It can cover up to 717 kilometres (WLTP) with a full charge.
It also has artificial intelligence systems and interactive screens that provide the driver with all the essential information.
Maj Gen Al Mansouri said: “Through adding supercars within its fleet of luxury patrol vehicles, Dubai Police enhances the security presence of police officers across essential tourist destinations, including the Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, JBR, etc.”
He added that the EQS 580 would be stationed at prominent tourist destinations, allowing the police officers to offer a wide range of services to the public and tourists and raise awareness about the community role of the Dubai Police.
Shehab Gargash, Managing Director and Group CEO of Gargash Group, said: “We are proud to announce yet another strategic collaboration with Dubai Police. We gladly support the transformation of more government entities in their transition to sustainable mobility solutions – supporting the UAE’s goals to reduce carbon emissions on the roads.”
Martin Schulz, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East, said: “Mercedes-Benz is driving change for future mobility where there is no luxury without sustainability, and we commend Dubai Police for adding EVs to their luxury vehicle fleet. The EQS’s state-of-the-art driving assistance systems, range and design set standards in every respect for EVs.”