The biodiversity team from the Fujairah Environment Authority swung into action and managing to free the falcon and send it for due lab examinations. A special ring bearing a code specific to the emirate of Fujairah was put on the falcon, after confirming that it did not belong to anyone.

Once the necessary physical examinations were completed and its safety was ensured, the falcon was released and returned to its habitat to continue its journey in the wild.

The Fujairah Environment Authority has allocated specialised technical teams to handle environmental emergencies around the clock, including a team dedicated to biodiversity.