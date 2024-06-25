Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of EEG, said, “The annual Art from Waste Competition, a flagship initiative of EEG, stands as a testament to our commitment to environmental education and stewardship. Through this innovative platform, students gain invaluable insights into the impact of their choices on the environment, nurturing a deeper understanding of environmental issues and fostering the development of essential skills to address them.”

In the ‘Students of Determination’ category, Al Noor Training Centre, Dubai, emerged the winner, with Springdales School Dubai, the first runner up.

Rumaitha Al Ansariyah – Cycle 1, Fujairah won in the ‘Table Lamp’ category, with Ethen School – Cycle 1, Ras Al Khaimah and RAK Academy Al Hamra, RAK being named the first runners up and Emirates Future International Academy, Abu Dhabi the second runner up.

In the ‘Robot’ category Mayoor Private School, Abu Dhabi emerged as the winner, Zayed Educational Complex - Al Dhait, RAK and Al Ain Junior School, Dubai as the first runners-up and Al Khawaneej School – Cycle 2, Dubai the second runner up.