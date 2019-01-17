Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment on Thursday announced that it is banning the import of all species of birds and its meat products from certain areas in Russia due to an outbreak of a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu.
The World Organisation for Animal Health confirmed the strain as H5N2 in the region of Rostovskaya Oblast in Russia.
The ban applies to all species of domestic and wild live birds, ornamental birds, chicks, hatching eggs, meats and meat products and non-heat-treated wastes from the affected region and from previously infected provinces of Kurskaya Oblast, Astrakhanskaya Oblast, Respublika Kalmykiya, Kostromskaya Oblast, Voronezhskaya Oblast in Russia.
Thermally-treated poultry products (meat and eggs), however, have been cleared for import from all parts of Russia.
The imposed ban is a precautionary measure, said Dr. Majid Sultan Al Qasimi, Director, Animal Development and Health Department at the ministry.
“These measures reiterate the ministry’s keenness in achieving its strategic objectives including enhancing bio-security levels and eliminating pathogens before they enter the country. In doing so, the ministry prevents the bird flu virus and related risks and impacts on the country’s poultry health and safety, in addition to protecting public health and well-being.”