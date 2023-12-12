Talks on till 3am

Late on Tuesday night, the COP Presidency announced that crunch talks could continue till 3am on Wednesday.

“Overnight and throughout today, the COP28 President and his team have been engaging in extensive consultations with a wide representation of negotiating groups and Parties. This is to ensure everyone is heard, and all views are considered. He is determined to deliver a version of the text that has the support of all Parties. Consultations will continue until 3am GST,” said the statement quoting a COP28 spokesperson.

07:32PM



Dubai to launch space lab

Dubai Municipality and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at COP28 to establish the ‘Dubai Space Laboratory.’ The lab is the first of its kind in the region and will focus on testing, researching and calibrating devices, materials and technologies used in space missions. It is Dubai Municipality's second venture into the space sector, following DMSat-1. Supported by MBRSC, the lab will handle calibration and conduct studies aligning with Dubai's space strategic goals. Equipped with cutting-edge technologies, it will build a comprehensive database using integrated information infrastructure. Advanced computer programmes will harness and apply this data, ultimately enhancing Dubai's standing in the space sector by providing a platform for advanced solutions.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality (right) and Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General of Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center sign the MoU on Dubai Space Laboratory. Image Credit: Supplied

07:15PM



How waste is handled at COP28

Dulsco, the Dubai-based company handling waste management at the COP28 venue told Gulf News that jointly with Expo City Dubai, a three-stream bin strategy has been implemented across the site for recyclable, compostable and general waste types. During the initial seven days of COP28, the company said an average of 30 tonnes of waste were collected on daily basis.

“Different waste types are managed and treated separately to maximise recovery of resources and divert waste from landfill. Recyclables are recovered at Dulsco’s Material Recovery facility after undergoing a precise sorting process. The compostable waste is treated through on-site and off-site composting solutions to convert it into high-quality organic fertiliser, custom-tailored for utilisation in the emirate's agricultural and green areas by specialist companies. This crucial step not only efficiently diverts organic waste from landfills but also actively contributes to the local ecosystem by promoting sustainable agricultural practices. On the other hand, non-recyclable waste is directed to Dubai Municipality’s 'Waste to Energy' facility, where it is converted into a valuable energy resource, ensuring that nothing ends up in the landfill,” the company stated.

Image Credit: Sajila Saseendran, Senior Reporter

07:02PM



‘Hora—the Unity Dance’ at Blue Zone

This amazing artwork called ‘Hora—the Unity Dance’ by UK-based Romanian artist Marius Diaconu is the only art piece that adorns the massive foyer in the south hall of the Blue Zone. Inspired by neolithic sculpting techniques and Romanian heritage, Hora highlights the dance of 100 unique ceramic figurines in three circles centred around a child with the world at his feet. Diaconu said he hand-sculpted the clay figurines to remind the world to stay united for climate action. “COP28 is all about climate action but we need to have unity and work together to get that done,” he said.

Hora features 100 ceramic dancers in concentric circles, inspired by neolithic sculpting and Romania.

05:52PM



Infinite Roots official pleased with COP28 interest in sustainability

05:48PM



Chinese climate activist aims for 1m net-zero villages by 2030

05:42PM



House of Africa in Chad member aims to contribute to global improvement at COP28

05:35PM



Jurgis Didziulis: Troubadour unites communities through music

04:30PM



US student analyses COP28 process and event in Dubai

04:28PM



SunGreenH2 eyes UAE expansion after COP28 buzz

04:22PM



03:56PM



Lebanese student inspired by COP28 startups

03:49PM



Food's climate funding tops $7 billion

New money pledged for the global food system's climate fight topped $7 billion during this year's COP28 summit.

The financing has been promised for helping farmers curb their footprint and adapt to climate change, including through innovation and regenerative agriculture. Major pledges include $519 million funding for research consortium CGIAR and $389 million from philanthropies, according to COP organisers.

From farming to processing and consumption, food accounts for about a third of global greenhouse gas emissions. The climate summit in Dubai has sought to elevate food at this year's talks. On Sunday it held the Food, Agriculture and Water Day "- the first ever dedicated entirely to food systems.

Still, the amount of climate funding going to agri-food systems is "strikingly low" and continues to diminish compared with global climate finance flows, the United Nations' Food & Agriculture Organization said Sunday. In two decades through 2021, support for agri-food systems totaled $183 billion. Contributions fell 12% to $19 billion in 2021 from a year earlier.

03:46PM



Green Zone visitors immersed in 'surreal' experience at Expo City Dubai

03:38PM



16-year-old student creates app for donating used books

03:28PM



Austrian exec lauds UAE for 'well-organised' COP28

03:19PM



Watch: Chef Rusvel shares secrets at Expo City Farm

02:50PM



Russian expat appreciates wheelchair access at COP28

02:45PM



COP28 goes into overtime

COP has already overrun scheduled time. The event was supposed to close at 11 am today.

02:36PM



UN stresses urgent need for increased climate funding

On the last day of COP28, UNCTAD, the UN trade and development body, emphasised a consensus on the imperative to significantly increase funding for the climate objectives of developing countries. Article 9 of the Paris Agreement provides that developed country parties take the lead in mobilising climate finance based on developing country needs and priorities.

02:31PM



DP World engineer talks about his COP28 experience

02:28PM



Blending metaverse and AI to highlight climate crisis

The COP28 conference marked the inauguration of the "One Point Five" newspaper, a publication dedicated to addressing climate and environmental issues within the metaverse. The newspaper aims to illuminate the consequences of climate change and its impact on the environment.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the conference, Khaled Ammar, the Founder of the "One Point Five" newspaper, provided insights into the publication. He highlighted its integration of virtual reality, metaverse, and artificial intelligence technologies.

Ammar underscored the significance of launching numerous effective initiatives rooted in technological advancements, such as artificial intelligence and the metaverse, to achieve the goals outlined in the Paris Agreement. Maintaining the possibility of avoiding a temperature increase beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius requires a concerted effort in leveraging these technological tools.

02:24PM



Loss and Damage Fund hits $800m

The Loss and Damage Fund that became operational on the first day of COP28 has now hit $800million, according to Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, director general of COP28.

“What the Presidency has been able to deliver on the first day of COP, a decision on something so controversial, is Loss and Damage [Fund] that will serve the vulnerable communities. And guess what? We went a step further. Not only did we operationalise the Loss and Damage, but we capitalised it and today we have almost $800 million in pledges to Loss and Damage. And that's already a success from COP28,” said Al Suwaidi.

01:41PM



Chief Science officer of Sirius on his COP28 impressions

01:35PM



UAE University student talks about her work at COP28

01:32PM



Dubai-based Russian enjoys the COP28 experience

01:29PM



Prune Eyries of France talks about her COP28 experience

01:27PM



Ferrying journalists to and from the media centre

Mariam Abubakar Bakanga from Tanzania has been ferrying journalists to and from the media centre in her buggy for the past 12 days. "I have been so happy to meet new people every day. In fact, in my excitement I would even skip my meals and not realise it. My work here ends on Wednesday and I will be looking out for something to do. But I will take with me the lovely memories from this event," Mariam says.

01:26PM



New draft of the first Global Stocktake

Image Credit: COP28 / X (forwerly Twitter)

The UAE Presidency of COP28 will release a new draft of the first Global Stocktake under the Paris Agreement, Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director-General of COP28, announced Tuesday - the scheduled final day of the UN Climate Conference in Dubai.

Following overnight deliberations with the Parties, the UAE Presidency has decided to issue a new draft, said Al Suwaidi.

“The text includes all the elements we need for a comprehensive plan to 2030. It's all that mitigation adaptation means of implementation loss and damage. And we've been seeking the right balance between those elements,” he added.

01:10PM



COP28 Visitors at Green zone

Visitors at Green zone of COP28 at Expo City Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Visitors at Green zone of COP28 at Expo City Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Visitors at Green zone of COP28 at Expo City Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Visitors at Green zone of COP28 at Expo City Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News View gallery as list

Facts on COP28 until 11 December 2023

• COP28 has mobilized over $83 billion in funding, setting the pace for a new era in climate action.

• These include the first ever declarations on food systems transformation and health, plus declarations on renewable energy and efficiency, as well as initiatives to decarbonize heavy emitting industries.

• 11 pledges and declarations have been launched and received historic support.

• On day one of COP28, the Presidency facilitated a historic agreement to operationalize and capitalize funding for Loss and Damage, supporting those on the front lines of the climate crisis with $792 million already pledged to date.

o $3.5 billion in new money announced to replenish the Green Climate Fund (GCF)

o $134 million announced toward the Adaptation Fund

o $129.3 million announced toward the Least Developed Countries Fund (LDC)

o $31 million to the Special Climate Change Fund (SCCF)

• UAE launched a $30 billion catalytic fund, ALTÉRRA, to drive positive climate action. The fund seeks to mobilize an additional $250 billion globally.

• The UAE committed $200 million to help vulnerable countries through Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and $150 million to fund water scarcity solutions.

• The World Bank announced an increase of $9 billion annually for 2024 and 2025 to finance climate-related projects. Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) announced a cumulative increase of over $22.6 billion toward climate action.

The full breakdown of pledges and declarations so far is as follows:

• The Global Renewables and Energy Efficiency Pledge has been endorsed by 130 countries.

• The COP28 UAE Declaration on Agriculture, Food, & Climate has received endorsements from 153 countries.

• The COP28 UAE Declaration on Climate and Health has been endorsed by 141 countries.

• The COP28 UAE Declaration on Climate Finance has been endorsed by 13 countries.

• The Global Cooling Pledge has been endorsed by 66 countries.

• The COP28 UAE Declaration on Climate Relief, Recovery & Peace has been endorsed by 78 countries and 40 organizations.

• The COP28 UAE Declaration on Hydrogen and Derivates has been endorsed by 37 countries.

• The COP28 UAE Declaration on Gender-Responsive Just Transitions has been endorsed by 78 countries

• The Coalition for High Ambition Multilevel Partnerships (CHAMP) Pledge has been endorsed by 67 countries.

• The Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter has been endorsed by 52 companies, representing 40 percent of global oil production.

• The Industrial Transition Accelerator has been endorsed by 35 companies and six industry associations, including World Steel Association, International Aluminium Institute, Global Renewable Alliance, Global Cement and Concrete Association, Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, International Air Transport Association.

Breakdown of financial pledges and contributions so far:

• Loss and Damage: $792 million

• Green Climate Fund: $3.5 billion (increasing second replenishment to $12.8 billion)

• Adaptation Fund: $134 million

• Least Developed Countries Fund: $129.3 million

• Special Climate Change Fund (SCCF): $31 million

• Renewable Energy: $5 billion

• Cooling: $57 million

• Clean Cooking: $30 million

• Technology: $568 million

• Methane: $1.2 billion

• Climate Finance: $30 billion from UAE, $200 million in Special Drawing Rights, and $31.6 billion from Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs)

• Food: $3.1 billion

• Nature: $2.6 billion

• Health: $2.9 billion

• Water: $150 million

• Gender: $2.8 million

• Relief, Recovery and Peace: $1.2 billion

• Local Climate Action: $467 million