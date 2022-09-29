Dubai: The Dubai Press Club (DPC) on Wednesday announced Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) as the Sustainability Partner and ENOC as the Energy Partner of the 20th edition of the Arab Media Forum (AMF).

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, this year's AMF is being organised from 4th-5th October at Madinat Jumeira.

The region's largest media gathering, AMF 2022 is expected to draw the participation of over 3,000 regional and international journalists, influential decision makers, opinion leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), said, "We are proud to partner with the Dubai Press Club to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the media as an active partner in society. We believe that the media plays an influential role regionally and globally in voicing the aspirations of communities and contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals."

Role of media in clean energy transition

Al Tayer said the Arab Media Forum provides a high-profile platform for discussing how the media can play a key role in accelerating the transition to clean energy, while raising awareness about the need to integrate sustainability principles into the economic development programmes. He also underlined the valuable part media platforms play in educating community members about the responsible and sustainable consumption of resources and green practices.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said, "We are honoured to join forces with the Dubai Press Club as an Energy Partner for the 20th edition of the Arab Media Forum. This partnership stems from our belief in the important role the media plays in showcasing the country's impressive development across various fields and the contributions of the energy sector to the nation's progress."

Leading annual event

Al Falasi added that ENOC is pleased to support the success of key initiatives such as the Arab Media Forum, which has become a leading annual event for media professionals to discuss solutions to challenges facing the media industry and share perspectives on how the sector can take advantage of trends shaping its future.

Other sponsors this year include telecom operator du; multiplatform broadcaster Arabian Radio Network (ARN); and the advertising agency Hills Advertising.

Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Director of Dubai Press Club and Director of the Forum's Organising Committee, expressed her appreciation to all the partners of the 20th edition of the Arab Media Forum.