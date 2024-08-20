The research, conducted by a team of young Emiratis, aims to track changes related to human activity and environmental influences while gathering data on plant diversity and distribution.

“This programme is considered the largest field research project ever implemented in the region,” said Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD.

“More than six months of continuous work enabled us to comprehensively cover a total area of 11,000 hectares as a representative survey of the critical vegetation cover most vulnerable to environmental threats resulting from human uses and climate change. The detailed data resulting from the programme will contribute to giving clearer guidance which will enhance the decision-making process to deal with the increasing pressures proactively.”

The programme, which uses drones and AI sensors, is considered the largest field research project ever implemented in the region. Image Credit: Supplied

Ahmed Al Hashemi, Executive Director of Terrestrial and Marine Bio-diversity Sector at EAD, described the use of AI and drones in the research as “extremely effective”, reducing costs and time by up to 90 per cent, compared to traditional fieldwork.

The teams successfully studied a large area, “collecting and analysing the largest possible amount of field data”, he said.

“The vital indicators of multiple types of local plants were accurately measured, allowing the health of the vegetation to be assessed and the effects and pressures on it to be determined systematically, including overgrazing, and the impact of human activities, especially the use of four-wheel drive vehicles.”

In addition to field monitoring and research, a smart geographic database platform was developed to document all project information. This platform provides the ability to produce instant reports and accurate statistical analysis.

According to the initial study design, EAD has also implemented an operation to disperse seeds of local plant species using drones capable of carrying a total weight of 70kg and dispersing them in three areas within the emirate of Abu Dhabi.