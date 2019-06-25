The waste management authority denies online video of cockroaches in UAE that can kill

For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Abu Dhabi: The waste management authority in Abu Dhabi has been stomping down hard on the latest rumour circulating on UAE social networking sites.

The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre, which is also known as Tadweer, has denied that the number of cockroaches in the emirate has risen at an exceptionally fast rate. It also denied that the cockroaches, which emerge at night, can lead to serious injuries and death.

Authorities at Tadweer stressed that cockroaches are not lethal and are harmless insects, although they can be regarded as a nuisance. Tadweer also pointed out that they are currently carrying out operations to combat all types of pests in the city as part of its efforts to promote environmental sustainability and protect the public health.

Members of the public were warned not to circulate such types of rumours, and urged to contact official authorities to clarify any type of allegations and claims that surface on social media.

How to control cockroaches

The best way to keep cockroaches and insects away is to make the home as undesirable to them as possible.

Keep food in tightly sealed containers.

Never leave dishes unwashed, especially overnight.

Always wipe kitchen counters thoroughly.

Water is a precious resource for cockroaches, so even a few drops in your kitchen sink would be equivalent to a couple of glasses to you and me. Keep typically moist areas dry.

Always sweep floors and vacuum frequently.

Use dustbins with tight-fitting lids.