Dubai: Global Village, Dubai’s massive open-air attraction for culture, entertainment, dining, shopping, welcomed back visitors today with new additions as it reopened for its latest 28th season.

Confetti rained down on guests as they entered through the gates at 6pm on Wednesday. Performances, including by Emirati bands and the Aainjaa drummers, were held across destination.

Global Village Spokesperson Maya Aboul Joud said last season Global Village attracted 9 million people. “This year we hope to be even more pleasantly surprised,” she added.

A latest addition is Mini World, which offers snippets of culture and wares from different countries. A mini golf area has also been added.

With 27 pavilions, over 3,500 shopping outlets, and more than 250 dining options, this season provides an immersive journey through more than 90 cultures.

Fernando Eiroa, CEO, Dubai Holding Entertainment, said: “For nearly three decades, Global Village has been a regional and international phenomenon, solidifying Dubai’s status as a global entertainment and tourism hub. This achievement owes much to our exceptional teams and partners, who tirelessly contribute to showcasing the world’s diverse cultures at Dubai’s Global Village. We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to visitors from around the world for Season 28, featuring an unbeatable lineup of attractions, shopping, dining and entertainment experiences.”

What’s new?

Global Village’s 28th Season provides a range of entertainment attractions with a packed schedule of 40,000 shows featuring world-class performers, characters, concerts, street performances, and the all-new ‘Cyber City Stunt Show – Powered by Surge’. International acts like AAINJAA, Fusion Japan, and Dhol Foundation will grace the Main Stage. The Kids’ Theatre will host favourites like Peter Rabbit and PJ Masks.

The Dragon Lake will feature a mesmerising new fire and laser show performed atop the world’s largest underwater LED screen, with perfect synchronisation ensuring amazing hourly shows for the visitors. The iconic Dallah at the Gate of the World will be another cynosure with never-before-seen 3D projection shows sure to leave visitors in a thrall. Magical firework shows will also light up the skies above the park every Friday and Saturday at 9.00 pm.

Rides and games

Additionally, there will be more than 195 rides and games at Carnaval, besides other attractions including 10 new exhibits at Ripley’s Believe It or Not!® Odditorium, and the largest House of Fear in the region. Global Village is also introducing Mini World, a brand new destination that celebrates cultures from around the world through miniature landmarks, street food offerings, new game and adventure zones and a mini golf zone, offering visitors of every age activities to enjoy.

Transport and parking

For the convenience of visitors, the Roads and Transport Authority has introduced an additional bus route, Route 107, from Al Nahda Bus Station, complementing the existing four routes from various locations.

Visitors can also look forward to enhanced services across all parking zones, including the relocation of the VIP parking zone to the Cultural Gate, the expansion of entrances and exits, and the addition of new lanes to accommodate more cars and provide a smoother journey to and from Global Village.

Tickets

Ticket options too cater to every preference. The ‘Value’ ticket encourages weekday visits, valid from Sunday to Thursday (excluding public holidays), while the ‘Any Day’ ticket offers flexibility for entry on any day, including public holidays.