Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA), in cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai and Global Village, has launched a new public bus route linking the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah with Global Village.
This launch comes in response to the increasing demand from customers to provide this service.
Mohamed Hashem Esmaeel, director of Quality and Operations Control Department at RAKTA, said the launch of the route represents a quick response to the needs of users of the mass transport network and comes within RAKTA’s strategy to expand the intercity bus service. The trial launch of the service started in December, 2022.
Weekend trips
The service is provided only on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with two daily round trips starting from the main bus station in Ras Al Khaimah to the public bus stops in the Global Village in Dubai. The cost of a one-way ticket is Dh30.
RAKTA provides the possibility of e-booking and paying for the trip through the ‘RAKBus’ app, which can be downloaded via the Apple Store and Google Play platforms, and customers can view the trips schedule by visiting RAKTA’s website.
Adel Shakri, director of the Planning and Business Development Department at the Public Transport Agency at RTA, said: “RTA Dubai is keen to implement long-term strategies based on ambitious plans and in accordance with the highest international standards to integrate the mass transport network within the Emirate of Dubai and create a kind of effective link between Dubai and other emirates.”
Muhannad Ishaq, senior director of Guest Relations at Global Village, said: “We are proud to cooperate with RAKTA and RTA Dubai to provide this new service that would contribute to facilitating the arrival of guests from the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah to the Global Village to enjoy a more wonderful world.”