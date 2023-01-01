Dubai: Global Village, the UAE multicultural family destination for culture, shopping and entertainment, welcomed 2023 with seven countdowns for a reason.
As thousands of guests joined in the celebrations that started at 8pm local time, it coincided with midnight in the Philippines. This was followed with a focus on Thailand at 9pm, Bangladesh at 10pm, India at 10.30pm, Pakistan at 11pm, UAE itself at 12am and Turkey at 1am. Each midnight had its own dedicated countdown and signature Global Village firework display.
Throughout the night, Global Village guests were able to explore cultural experiences from over 90 different cultures with over 250 dining options, 3,500 shopping outlets and 175 rides and games to choose from while DJ Shereen provided the tunes for an entertaining evening.