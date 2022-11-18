Dubai: Global Village, the UAE leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, is launching the much-awaited family packs that will be available at select Zoom stores starting this Sunday, November 20.
Presenting a host of benefits, these great value packs include eight entry tickets, one premium parking voucher and one Wonder Pass containing 120 wonder points that are valid for all Global Village attractions. The packs can be purchased for just Dh150.
Guests will be able to explore the 27 pavilions representing more than 90 cultures from around the world. Featuring more than 3,500 shopping outlets, over 250 dining options, exciting entertainment, new attractions, and thrilling rides at Carnaval™, this season of Global Village has something in store for everyone.
Global Village family packs are sold in limited quantities. Visit Global Village’s website or download the app to find out where to buy your pack.