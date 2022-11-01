GV_S27_Snowfest_Icerink_(3)-1667303124581
Dubai: An “eco-friendly” outdoor ‘Snowfest’ ice rink has opened at Global Village in Dubai for Season 27.

The large, shimmering ice rink is a synthetic rink, giving guests the same experience as real ice skating “but without the wet feet and chilly noses”. Skaters can also enjoy getting caught in a snow shower.

Situated at the entrance of the Carnaval, guests will be provided with all the equipment needed including the skates, skating seal aids for the children, and even a pair of fluffy Snowfest socks.

The Snowfest ice rink is priced at Dh40 for 20 minutes. Tickets are available online and on the Global Village app.