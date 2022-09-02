Dubai: Wishing to get breath-taking 360-degree views across Global Village in Dubai and its city-amid-a-desert surroundings?

Get ready with your camera to take those unforgettable snaps. It’s now possible, thanks to a new treat. Guests at the Dubai popular entertainment-culture-retail destination can experience a stunning new attraction when Season 27 opens on October 25, 2022.

So get ready with your panoramic camera for the "Global Village Big Balloon". Each ride can hold up to 20 people of all ages, and is also suitable for people of determination.

The helium balloon, as high as a six-storey building and measures 65 feet in diameter, will give guests the chance to experience spectacular 360-degree views across Global Village and its environs.

The huge balloon is to become a new landmark in the sky, visible from miles around the multicultural destination. The massive balloon has been designed to exceed the high safety standards that have been established by Global Village in recent years.

The park received a 5-star rating for the 4th consecutive year by the British Safety Council and was also awarded the prestigious Sword of Honour for the past three years.

Naveen Jain, Director for Business Development, Global Village, said: "Every Season we make sure our guests are able to experience new and exciting attractions. A balloon ride experience is on many people’s bucket lists, so we’re thrilled to be able to offer this opportunity to our guests. Closer to the season opening, we will be revealing more fun experiences that can be enjoyed by all the family."

Opening date

The season will start from October 25, 2022.

Ticket prices

Entry ticket prices start from Dh18.

Visitors can also now get a ‘Value’ ticket: Valid from Sunday to Thursday (excluding public holidays).

The other option is for ‘Any Day’ tickets: Can be used on any day, including on public holidays.