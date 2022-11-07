Dubai: Global Village, Dubai’s outdoor family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, has been recognised internationally by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) and the British Safety Council for its health and safety management.

This year, Global Village won the gold RoSPA Leisure Safety award, which recognises excellence in health and safety management among companies that primarily offer services direct to guests and visitors. Every year, nearly 2,000 entrants compete to achieve the accolade in what is said to be the UK’s longest-running health and safety industry awards.

Global Village also received the highly regarded ‘Sword of Honor’ accreditation from the British Safety Council for the fourth year in a row for its management of health, safety, and environmental risk. Global Village has also been recognised with a five-star rating in health and safety from the council each year.

In order to compete for the Sword of Honour, Global Village had to achieve the maximum five stars in the British Safety Council’s health and safety audit scheme. Global Village also had to demonstrate to an independent adjudication panel of experts that it had a proven record of accomplishment and had displayed a culture of best practice for excellence in health and safety throughout the business – from the workplace to the boardroom.

'Five-Star Audit'

Global Village established a blueprint for success in 2019 when it became the world’s first entertainment destination to be awarded five stars in the British Safety Council’s Five-Star Audit

J. Rickard, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy and Risk at Global Village, said: “With every year, our commitment towards establishing the highest safety standards continues to be a key priority. The wellbeing of our staff, partners and guests underpins everything we do here at Global Village. This recognition is a result of the hard work of every member of the team who will always strive to ensure we deliver exceptional experiences in a safe and healthy environment.”

Julia Small, RoSPA’s Achievements Director, said: “This is a fantastic and well-deserved accomplishment. All our award entrants demonstrate their unwavering commitment and passion for keeping people safe at work. By receiving this recognition Global Village joins like-minded businesses and organisations worldwide, who represent the very best in their approach to Health and Safety. I would like to add my personal thanks for all the work that it has taken to secure this well-deserved award – congratulations to all those involved, who champion and drive up Health and Safety standards every day. You are a fantastic example to others in your sector.”