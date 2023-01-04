Students will learn about different cultures and traditions from around the world at Ripley's Believe It or Not!® Odditorium, the only franchise of Ripley’s in the region with more than 260 displays from all over the world. Students will take a whole new look at themselves at Ripley's® Marvelous Mirror Maze™ where they will learn about the laws of reflection, refraction and optical illusions, through more than 100 mirrors. The tour also includes the Ripley's® Moving Theater 4D immersive experience that will introduce the students to the latest multi-sensory technology. As an additional add-on, students can enjoy the Snowfest Ice Rink a brand new synthetic outdoor ice rink, giving students the same experience as real ice skating but without the wet feet and runny noses. The School trip also includes a meal, a teacher’s educational kit with activities and exercises for their students.