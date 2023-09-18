Dubai: Global Village, the region’s leading multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions, announced on Monday that the pre-booking for Season 28 VIP packs will commence on Saturday, September 23 at 10am with a limited number of packs available for reservation. Public sale of VIP packs will officially begin on September 30.
The pre-booking of the VIP packs gives loyal Global Village visitors the chance to make their purchase on September 29, 24-hours ahead of the highly anticipated public sale on 30 September 2023.
Guests can choose between Diamond, Platinum, Gold or Silver VIP Packs. All Packs will include VIP entry tickets, VIP parking privileges and VIP Wonder Passes that can be used in multiple Global Village attractions including Ripley’s Believe it or Not!®, the Cyber City Stunt Show and Carnaval®.
Surprise prizes
To celebrate Season 28, Global Village has an extraordinary surprise hidden in one VIP packs. One lucky VIP pack holder will receive a special treat when purchasing this season’s pack. The winner will receive a cheque worth Dh28,000 meant to commemorate the 28th Season of the region’s most visited family destination. Additionally, and in the spirit of The Year of Sustainability, all VIP packs will include seeds of change which guests are encouraged to plant across the UAE.
This season, only 30 Diamond VIP Packs will be available to buy for Dh7,000 and Platinum Packs can be purchased for Dh2,950. The Gold Pack will cost Dh2,250 and the Silver Packs will be priced at Dh1,750. Clients with a valid Emirates ID and who are 18 years or older are eligible to purchase VIP packs, with further terms and conditions in effect.
Global Village re-opens its gates on October 18, 2023, and guests can expect further announcements about Season 28 in the coming weeks. Reservations will be made exclusively online through the Virgin Megastore Tickets website.