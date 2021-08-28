They laud Emirati women as 'the guardian sword of UAE and an icon of tolerance and peace’

Emirati diplomats (left to right from top) Hanan Khalfan Al Alili, Fatima Al Mazrouie, Dr Eman Ahmed Al Salami, Hend Manea Saeed Al Otaiba, Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Nabila Al Shamsi, Dr. Hessa Abdulla Al Otaiba, Hafsa Al Olama. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: UAE female diplomats urged Emirati women to embrace the spirit of one team and unite in efforts to build a new future of development and prosperity.

They lauded the Emirati women as “the guardian sword of this country and an icon of Tolerance, Peace and Progress” as they celebrate the Emirati Women’s Day 2021 on Saturday, August 28.

Her Highess Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the “Mother of the UAE,” has announced the theme of Emirati Women’s Day 2021 will be, “Women: Ambitions and Inspiration for Next 50 Years,” in line with the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s announcement of 2021 as “Year of the 50th”.

This year’s Emirati Women’s Day celebrations on August 28 highlight the unlimited ambitions of Emirati women and their aspirations for a better and more prosperous future, in light of the leadership’s support and empowerment of women.

Emirati women now hold leading positions across the nation, supported by legislation and laws that reinforced their rights and boosted their participation in legislative, executive and managerial roles, helping them to effectively assume their responsibilities and accomplish many achievements and successes over the past decades.

Fatima Al Mazrouie, UAE Ambassador to Denmark

Fatima Al Mazrouie, UAE Ambassador to Denmark, said: “Our wise leadership and Her Highness, the Mother of the Nation, have planted hope in the hearts of Emirati women 50 years ago by educating them and giving them the opportunity to participate in the process of development and giving.

Al Mazrouie added: “This unique path continues to draw a national strategy that supports women’s empowerment and raises their readiness to give over the next 50 ... We have gained empowerment and confidence. We must persevere, to build our beloved homeland and ensure its success and distinction globally.”

Hessa Abdulla Al Otaiba, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Netherlands

Hessa Abdulla Al Otaiba, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Netherlands, said, “For every woman who seeks success and excellence: you must set specific and clear goals that you strive to achieve, and you must nurture the ambition and desire to reach them. Arm yourself with cognitive and scientific tools, hard work and faith.”

Hanan Khalfan Al Alili, UAE Ambassador to Latvia

Hanan Khalfan Al Alili, UAE Ambassador to Latvia, said, “Dear daughter of the UAE, God has blessed you with a country that believes in our capabilities and a wise leadership that has made entrepreneurship its motto and created the ideal environment to weave the success stories we will be telling to future generations.”

Nabila Al Shamsi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Montenegro

Nabila Al Shamsi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Montenegro, said, “A person’s belief in themselves and in their abilities, and their sustained quest of success, creativity and acceptance of others, such are some of the secrets of success in diplomatic work, and as the American writer Bart Jackson said (behind every successful woman ... is herself)”.

Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations

Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, said, “We are proud that Emirati female diplomats represent more than half of the team that will lead the UAE’s membership in the Security Council for the period 2022-2023.

Nusseibeh added, “Such is a historic opportunity that occurs once in a generation. I say to Emirati women, today: we are in an advanced position through which we contribute and lead not only the UAE history, but the international efforts to maintain international peace and security, and this is just the beginning.”

Hafsa Al Olama, UAE Ambassador to Germany

Hafsa Al Olama, UAE Ambassador to Germany, said, “Emirati women have become a source of inspiration and role models for their peers around the world. I invite every girl to put education among her priorities and to engage in public affairs to serve her country, regardless of challenges. Diligence and perseverance have always been the means to success.”

Dr Nariman Al Mulla, Consul General of the UAE in Melbourne

Dr Nariman Al Mulla, Consul General of the UAE in Melbourne, said, “The Emirati women have earned a prominent position in the thoughts of our wise leadership and Her Highness, the mother of the Emirates. They all believed in the exceptional capabilities of the Emirati woman, Hence, they provided her with a supportive environment to participate in shaping the feature of the state for the next fifty years.”

“Zayed’s daughters”, Al Mulla added, you are on the verge of a remarkable period. The post-fifty years stage, which will be full of success, achievements and ambitious leadership visions that will embrace the spirit of one team and unites determination and efforts to build a new future of development and prosperity, and to achieve the UAE Centennial 2071. You will always be the guardian sword of this country and an icon of Tolerance, Peace and Progress.

Hend Manea Saeed Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to France

Hend Manea Saeed Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to France said, “The successes and achievements of Emirati women during the past five decades in many fields, including science, technology, education, and diplomacy, is a testament to the confidence of the UAE’s leaders in their capabilities and in the crucial role they play in society; not only in their own nation but throughout the region and the wider world.”

Dr. Eman Ahmed Al Salami, UAE Ambassador to Poland