Dubai: Dubai Police are urging motorists and residents to observe August 29, the first day of the new academic year, as ‘A Day Without Accidents’.
Now in its fourth edition, the annual road safety awareness campaign is aimed at “ensuring the safety of Dubai roads by adhering to local traffic laws and regulations. This year, the campaign will also be focusing on raising the awareness of motorists, parents, pupils and academic personnel on the importance of adhering to precautionary measures against COVID-19”, a statement from Dubai Police said.
Together for safer roads
Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the campaign this year will run under the slogan ‘Together for Safer Roads’. He noted: “We’ve been able to remarkably reduce the number of road-related fatalities per 100,000 people. However, it’s extremely important that we continue to sustain the safety awareness initiatives, particularly during the academic year when our dear pupils are transported.”
Butti Ahmad bin Darwish Al Falasi, Director of Security Awareness, Dubai Police, noted: “The campaign has proven to be successful over the past three years in achieving zero deaths on the first day of school as well as increasing traffic awareness among the public and providing them with the opportunity to join Dubai Police in achieving its objectives of maintaining the safety and security on roads.”
He said the campaign will focus on the importance of adhering to traffic laws and speed limits, fastening of the seat belts while driving, leaving a safe distance between vehicles, not using mobile phones while driving and giving way to pedestrians and emergency vehicles.