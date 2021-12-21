An employee works at the control room of the Mars Mission at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in Dubai Image Credit: AFP/file

Dubai: Emirati students are invited to enrol for the eighth cycle of Emirates Mars Mission’s (EMM) Research Experience for Undergraduates (REU) programme.

It offers an engaging opportunity to conduct Mars related research at one of six scientific labs or universities in the UAE, US and France including the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre alongside EMM’s science team or renowned international scientists.

EMM’s REU 2022 programme aims to develop national capabilities in space research for Emirati students specialising in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). It offers students a chance to gain a practical and research-based experience at distinguished space science facilities in the UAE and abroad.

10-week-programme

Students will be mentored by EMM’s science team or international scientists in the UAE, USA and France during a 10-week summer research experience at either the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai; The National Space Science and Technology Center in Al Ain; Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado, Boulder; Space Sciences Laboratory at the University of California, Berkeley; Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff; or Laboratoire de Météorologie Dynamique in Paris.

Omran Sharaf, Project Director at EMM, said: “Now in its eighth year, our REU 2022 program offers for Emirati undergraduates to build skills and capabilities in scientific research and learn from some of the world’s foremost scientists. It brings together experts from the UAE, US and France to train, develop and pass on knowledge to the next generation of highly-talented students: the next frontier of economic growth and innovation. As we continue to enhance national capabilities to create a world-class space industry, we are excited to welcome the next batch of applications to accelerate our knowledge-driven economy in line with the vision of our leaders.”

Next generation talent

Hessa Al Matroushi, Deputy Project Manager — Science, EMM, said: “Empowering the next generation of talent through building scientific and technical capabilities in STEM fields is a keystone in forming a knowledge- and innovation-based future economy. Home-grown talents in these areas will help the UAE to pursue its vision over the next 50 years of growth and progress.

“We are pleased to announce the eighth cycle of the REU 2022 program, which is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure that we discover the best young Emirati talents in STEM fields. The program will help us to prepare new generations of cadres capable of leading the UAE’s space sector through its next stages of growth and prosperity. It will simultaneously demonstrate the attractive career opportunities offered by a robust space economy.”

Boot camp