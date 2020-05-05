Accident happened on Monday on the outskirts of the capital

Cement mixer rolls onto a car killing a mother and son in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: An Emirati mother and son were killed in a tragic road accident in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Two other sons travelling in the car were also seriously injured and transferred to hospital for treatment.

The son who passed away was identified as 11-year-old Ali Razi Salem Al Maisari. The name of his 40-year-old mother was not immediately made available.

The accident occurred in the Al Bahiya area, on the outskirts of the capital. Pictures from the scene appear to show that a cement mixer had rolled over onto the car.

They were buried in the graveyard of Abu Dhabi.