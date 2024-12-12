Dubai: The supermarket retailer Carrefour is getting into Dubai’s high-volume express delivery, and operating it on a 24x7 basis. Customers will immediately have access to more than 10,000 products in the Carrefour inventory, and with delivery happening in 60 minutes or less.

The quick delivery space has been dominated by the likes of noon, Careem and some of the bigger food delivery companies such as Talabat that then expanded into additional services.

The Carrefour UAE quick service launch is being done by Majid Al Futtaim Retail.

Data shows more than 65% of orders are placed between 10pm and 12am, and 6am-8am, ‘reflecting the city’s unique shopping patterns’, according to Majid Al Futtaim Retail.

There will be no additional markup for late night orders.

Areas that will be covered

The first pilot hub for the new service was the Carrefour store in Dubai Marina. This serves customers in Palm Jumeirah, JBR, JVC, Al Barsha, and Emirates Hills. The service has been expanded to central Dubai, including Downtown, Business Bay, Financial Center, Jaddaf and Deira.

“Customers continue to seek out experiences that bring together different aspects of ecommerce while placing a strong favour on convenience,” said Günther Helm, CEO at Majid Al Futtaim Retail. This gives ‘birth to what we call convenience commerce’.

Direct to consumer

Retailer sources say it makes perfect sense for Majid Al Futtaim Retail to extend the Carrefour basket in any way possible. Grocery remains the biggest chunk of what consumers typically go online to shop for. Carrefour can thus extend its domain expertise further by ensuring delivery within 60 minutes.