Dubai: There's value to be had even in old and disposed off clothes.

The Landmark Group has gone live with the region’s first textile recycle facility at Dubai World Central. The intent is to give a 'second life' to used fabrics, across fashion and home products.

One of the group entities, Landmark Retail had even initiated takeback programmes last year across its stores in the UAE, including Centrepoint, Max Fashion and, most recently, at Home Centre and Home Box stores to receive - and reward - customers for bringing their pre-loved garments and textiles regardless of the brand.

The items are then transported to the recycle facility where they are processed into a selection of fibers. These can be shipped to manufacturing units to be spun into yarn and transformed into new products across apparel and home furnishings.

Landmark Group unveils region’s first textile recycling facility inaugurated by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy. Image Credit: Supplied

Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman of Landmark, said: “We firmly believe that protecting our environment is a shared responsibility that cannot be achieved in a silo. We took the first steps of our sustainability journey over a decade ago with the launch of Splash’s sustainable collection.

"Since then, we have introduced several initiatives across various stages of our products’ lifecycles and operations to reduce our environmental impact and drive greater circularity.