“Emiratis have been wearing Indian fabrics for a very long time and we have been using them in our fashion industry. This [khadi promotion] will make a huge difference. I am happy to be the first Emirati fashion designer to promote Khadi. I am sure people in the UAE will love it,” Al Bastaki said at the event, jointly organised by the Indian Embassy, GWU and the Indian Business Professional Group (IBPG) on Sunday evening. The Indian designer said her 30-year-old journey with Khadi started with reading the autobiography of Mahatma Gandhi who promoted it as part of the Indian freedom struggle.