Dubai: Emirates, which has its exclusive hub in Dubai International, doesn’t usually land in any other airport in the country, including Abu Dhabi. But today, this is exactly what’s going to happen.
A charter flight, operated by an A380, is on its way to the UAE capital and will be landing there at 7:55pm to mark a special occasion.
The world’s largest commercial passenger plane is featuring a new decal showing images of some of the top players of Spanish football club, Real Madrid.
It is also carrying the members of the team who are traveling from Madrid to Abu Dhabi, to compete with football club champions from other continents.
Being unveiled for the first time, the bespoke decal features first team players Marcelo, Luka Modrić, Sergio Ramos, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, and covers over 200 square metres on each side of the double decker aircraft.
Decals featuring Real Madrid players first appeared on an Emirates A380 in 2015, and has since become an eye-catching representation of the airline’s association with the club.
Emirates has been the official main sponsor of Real Madrid since 2013 with Fly Emirates branding prominently displayed on the players’ kits.