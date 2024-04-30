SHEIN , a global online retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, has launched an exclusive collection featuring beloved Warner Bros. characters as part of its ongoing Powered by Love CSR programme, merging fashion with philanthropy to raise awareness and support families in the region who are touched by autism.

The new collection features a range of stylish apparel and accessories, inspired by iconic characters such as Tom and Jerry and Scooby-Doo, DC Super Heroes including Batman and Superman and includes a diverse range of items for men, women and children, including graphic t-shirts, sweatpants, sleepwear, and accessories. Available exclusively on the SHEIN website and app, 30 per cent of proceeds from the sale of the collection will be donated directly to the Dubai Autism Center, with a part sale for the collection running from April 23-May 22.

Image Credit: Supplied

The family-focused launch event was held at Dubai Autism Center, the largest and most comprehensive nonprofit organisation in the UAE serving children with autism spectrum disorder. More than 100 families and high-profile influencers, including Dr Kholoud, Shahad Hassan, the Badr family, Nour Diyab, amongst others, came together to enjoy an exciting schedule of activities.

Young guests and their families enjoyed activities including an empowering creative workshop led by Emirati artists Abdulla Lutfi & Asma, both of whom are on the autism spectrum. Known for their exceptional artworks and ability to express feelings and emotions through their creative storytelling, emotive characters and humour, Abdulla and Asma guided participants through an engaging and empowering creative session, highlighting the importance of art as a form of expression and empowerment for individuals with autism.

Image Credit: Supplied

Families also had the chance to meet some beloved Warner Bros. characters including Looney Tunes characters who warmly greeted autistic children and participated in a variety of sensory-friendly activities such as face-painting, arts and crafts. Young guests were also presented with special gifts to help spread joy.

Image Credit: Supplied

“Dubai Autism Center is thrilled to partner with SHEIN on its Powered by Love campaign,” said Joyce Chamoun, Business Development Manager at the Dubai Autism Center. “Their generous contribution will empower us to provide critical services that support children with autism. We also want to give a big shout-out to SHEIN for inviting parents and kids with autism to the launch event, held in collaboration with Warner Bros at the centre to experience the joy of their fun-filled event. This inclusive and thoughtful gesture demonstrates SHEIN's commitment to social responsibility and its recognition of the importance of inclusivity."

With Autism Awareness Day on April 2 marking the start of Autism Awareness Month, the event forms part of SHEIN's initiatives for promoting inclusivity and raising autism awareness with a focus on enhancing social skills of autistic children through collaborative activities. It is part of SHEIN’s ongoing commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and families affected by autism spectrum disorder under its umbrella CSR programme, Powered by Love. Launched in 2022, the campaign has raised over $293,000 to date for causes to support the autism community, as well as raised awareness about autism.