Inside Emirates' new premium economy class. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Some passengers on Emirates Flight EK2021 on Saturday enjoyed for the first time the airline's brand-new premium economy cabin. The seats are classy and comfortable, offering a longer legroom and a more relaxing reclining position, as compared to the usual economy class seats.

The Dubai-based airline has indeed taken its signature A380 experience to the next level by providing more comfort to passengers who are willing to pay a little more, but not as much as a business or first class seat.

Emirates premium economy seats offer a generous seat pitch of up to 40-inches. Image Credit: Supplied

2-4-2 cabin layout

Emirates’ premium economy is located at the front of the main deck, with three lavatories dedicated to passengers in that cabin class. It has 56 seats in a 2-4-2 cabin layout. It also offers a generous seat pitch of up to 40-inches. Seat pitch is the space between a point on one seat and the same point on the seat in front of it. Standard seat pitch in economy class for most carriers is between 30 to 32 inches.

Emirates' premium economy class cabin is located at the front side of the main deck. Image Credit: Supplied

The premium economy seat, that comes in cream colour and anti-stain leather with stitching details and a wood panel finish similar to business class, is 19.5 inches in width and reclines to an angle up to eight inches for a more comfortable cradle position with enough room to stretch out. There are also six-way adjustable headrests, calf rests and footrests while each seat has a 13.3” screen to enjoy the latest movies, podcasts, TV shows, news and more. There are sockets for smartphones and a wide dining table plus a side cocktail table.

Future plans