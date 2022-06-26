Dubai: Emirates Draw conducted the weekly draw for what is touted as the biggest prize money in the UAE of Dh100,000,000.
The winning numbers this Sunday were 4900725. There were no tickets bought matching this exact 7-digit number, and therefore, there were no winners for the grand prize.
Smaller prizes were won by matching 4 or less numbers in the randomly chosen number from right to left.
The total prize money distributed on Sunday was 669,116
Seven guaranteed winners were also chosen - each of them win Dh77,777.