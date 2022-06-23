1 of 10
Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Crown Prince Court and Chairman of Etihad Rail, has visited the final package of Stage two of the UAE National Rail Network, which extends for 145 kilometres from Sharjah to Fujairah Port and Ras Al Khaimah, to review the progress of rail construction works in these emirates.
Image Credit: WAM
During the visit, which started in the Al Suyoh area in Sharjah and concluded in Sakamkam, Sheikh Theyab inspected key landmarks on the project's route in the final package of Stage Two of the network; starting with the rail bridge in Al Suyoh area in Sharjah, followed by a stop in Al Bithnah area in Fujairah to visit Al Bithnah bridge. He then headed to visit several tunnels where he witnessed tracklaying works across the tunnels in Al Hajar Mountains in Fujairah.
Sheikh Theyab reaffirmed the continuous support and guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for Etihad Rail's ambitious national project throughout the past years. Today, Etihad Rail is continuing its commitment to achieving more successes, building upon the foundations established by the UAE's leadership for developing the transport system and achieving economic prosperity through the development of the UAE National Rail Network.
Etihad Rail is enhancing its contribution to the UAE's development by shaping the rail industry and setting business models and client behaviours. The company has made consecutive achievements, which reflect the project's role in shaping the transport sector's future, in line with the UAE's journey of excellence.
Following the inspection tour, in his next stop, Sheikh Theyab, accompanied by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, witnessed the signing of an agreement between Etihad Rail and Spain's CAF company, one of the world leaders in the railway sector, for designing, manufacturing, supplying, and maintaining passenger trains for the Etihad Rail project valued at AED1.2 billion. The agreement was signed in Sakamkam area, where the first passenger train station will be built in the heart of Fujairah city.
Under the terms of the agreement, CAF will design, manufacture, supply, and provide maintenance for passenger trains as per the European standards. Each train will have a seating capacity of over 400 passengers and will run up to 200 km/h. The trains, which will offer a variety of seating segments, will serve as a major addition to the public transport system in the UAE.
The passenger trains will facilitate transport across the cities of the UAE, providing passengers with a quick, efficient, safe, comfortable, and cost-saving travel experience. The passenger train will connect 11 cities and regions in the UAE from Al Sila to Fujairah, including Al Ruwais, Al Mirfa, Dubai, Sharjah, Al Dhaid, and Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Theyab with other dignitaries and workers.
The passenger trains will be equipped with the latest cutting-edge technologies that suit the topography and climate of the UAE, which is key for ensuring high performance, efficiency, and reliability. The trains will provide various amenities, entertainment, and comfortable seating at high levels of security, efficiency, and quality, allowing passengers to enjoy exceptional journeys.
Etihad passenger train. Travelling at a speed of 200km per hour, with a capacity of 400 passengers per train, the number of passengers is expected to increase to reach more than 36.5 million passengers annually by 2030.
Image Credit: Etihad Rail