Also read Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid mourns passing of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan

The Presidential Court declared a seven-day mourning period during which flags will be flown at half-mast, starting from today, Wednesday, May 1.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed was a towering figure on the national stage, with a distinguished career devoted to serving the nation. He had the privilege of accompanying the nation’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and benefited greatly from his practical wisdom and knowledge. Sheikh Zayed entrusted him with the responsibility of representing the government in the Al Ain region, where he demonstrated a deep understanding of the local conditions and the needs of the people.

Sheikh Tahnoun earned the unwavering trust of the late Sheikh Zayed, leading to his appointment on September 11, 1966, to his inaugural official role as Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Chairman of Al Ain Municipality. His appointment came just a month after Sheikh Zayed assumed leadership in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Tahnoun played a pivotal role alongside Sheikh Zayed in the federal project, which reached its pinnacle with the declaration of the Union on December 2, 1971. Prior to this historic moment, he served as the Minister of Municipalities and Agriculture in July 1971. On August 9, 1971, he was appointed as the Ruler's Representative in the Eastern Region.

On July 8, 1972, an Emiri Decree was issued appointing Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed as a member of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and Arab Economy (now the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development). In 1973, he assumed the chairmanship of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc).

In 1974, he was appointed Chairman of the Municipality and Agriculture Department in Al Ain. Additionally, upon the establishment of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Investment Corporation, he served as a member of the board. His membership was subsequently renewed in 1980.

In 1977, he held the position of Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and took on the role of Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Municipalities in Al Ain.

Sheikh Tahnoun was then appointed as a member of the Supreme Petroleum Council in 1988.

In November 2018, he was honoured after the Al Ain-Dubai Road was renamed after him.